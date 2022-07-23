India to face West Indies in second ODI tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Port of Spain: In cricket, India will face West Indies in the second ODI tomorrow at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Team India had won the first ODI by 3 runs. Team India is leading by ‘1-0’ in the three-match series.

Teams :

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Possible Playing 11:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk) / Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder / Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd.