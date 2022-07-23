IRCTC launches Tirupati rail tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a budget tour package. IRCTC announced 5-night and 6-day Tirupati rail tour package.

Passengers will be provided with three-tier AC tickets, two meals—breakfast and dinner, stay at the hotel, along with intra-city transportation. The package costs Rs 15,180 per person. The cost for a kid aged 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 12,150.

The train will begin its journey from Bhagalpur railway station in Bihar on every Wednesday at 1:30 pm and will reach at Tirupati at 12:30 am on Friday.

Tourists can book this package by visiting the IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com online. Booking can also be done via IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.