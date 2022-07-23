‘ISIS letter’ warns of Sarin gas attack, demands maps & pen drives

In an unusual case, four families in Anwa village, Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, received ‘threat letters’ purportedly from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The letters are addressed to Kuldeep Thakur, his uncles Bhanu Pratap and Veerpal Singh, and one Gita Devi, all of whom live in the same village, and were discovered outside one of their homes on Thursday.

English, Urdu, and Arabic letters

A red ‘ISIS flag’ was also discovered, as well as threat letters written in English, Urdu, and Arabic. ‘ Letters in English, Urdu, and Arabic are addressed to four people, including a woman from Anwa village in Shahbad block. The letters were kept in separate envelopes and were discovered outside Kuldeep Thakur’s house in the morning’, Sansar Singh, Rampur’s Additional Superintendent of Police, stated.

Wants pen drive, maps back

The recipients were asked in the letters to return a pen drive and a map that the person who wrote it claims is kept abroad by a member of the family. ‘ Pen drive and maps are required, which are kept abroad under the supervision of your family or a member of your village, which was given to him by a RAW agent,’ the letter claimed.

It went on to say that the pen drive contained videos of how its custodian’s friends and pregnant wife were killed. The letter then goes on to discuss some maps that are supposed to be delivered to India in August. ‘Those maps will be brought to India on August 20 and will be handed over to India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah,’ the statement said.

Be ready for sarin gas.

It also inquires as to what protection they have received over the past seven years under the PM and CM, claiming that only they know what will occur in 2024. The strange letter concludes with a warning to be on the lookout for a sarin gas attack. The terrified families claim to have no idea what the pen drive and map mentioned in the letter are.

Is it a threat or a prank?

They have now approached police, requesting an investigation and security for them. According to the police, the handwriting in all four letters is the same, implying that the notes are the work of a single person. While the police have launched an investigation and increased their presence in the village, they are not ruling out the possibility that the letter was a prank.