Jyothika insisted me to produce and act in Soorarai Pottru: Suriya says in emotional note after National award win

Suriya Sivakumar who won his first national award for best actor for the film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ said that he is thankful to his wife Jyothika for insisting that he produce and act in the film. The movie bagged five national film awards, including best film, best actor, best actress, best screenplay and best background score.

The actor, released an official statement on his maiden win, saying he and the rest of the team were ecstatic with the five national awards. ‘The overwhelming reception for our film which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this national recognition as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara’s many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath’s story. My heartfelt congratulations for the national award winners of our film- Aparna Balamurali, G V Prakash, Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair. My sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the talents who stood by us during the making of this good film’, the actor wrote.

‘The best film award is a great recognition for team 2D and I thank them along with my best friend and CEO Rajsekhar Karpoorasundara Pandian. I extend my gratitude to director Vasanth Sai and film-maker-producer Mani Ratnam who placed their faith in my acting abilities and gave me my first film ‘Nerukku Ner’. My heartiest congratulations to my fellow best actor winner Ajay Devgn and other national award winners from Tamil Nadu and award winners from other states’, he further penned.

In the statement, he also expressed gratitude to his family. ‘My love and thank you to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma and Appa, Karthi and Brinda. You have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family. My special thanks to my Jyotika, who insisted I should produce and act in ‘Soorarai Pottru’. Stating that the National Award had given him the motivation to work harder and walk his talk, the actor said that he would strive to give good films, now and always. He also thanked the government and the National Awards Jury for the recognition.

Soorarai Pottru won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor award to Suriya, best actress award to Aparna Balamurali, best original screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the best background music. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12th November 2020.