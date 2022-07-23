With the launch of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (flag hoisting at every home in the country) campaign, the Centre has also made changes to the Flag Code of India 2002, allowing the tricolour to be flown by the public at all hours of the day and night. From August 13 to 15, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of a progressive independent India.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla stated in a letter to the secretaries of all central ministries and departments that the display, hoisting, and use of the Indian national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. The Flag Code of India, 2002 was further amended by an order issued on July 20, 2022, and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 now reads as follows: (xi) ‘where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night’.

Previously, the tricolour could be flown from sunrise to sunset, regardless of weather conditions. Similarly, the government amended the provision for material used in the production of the Indian flag by including machine-made and polyester flags. The amendment in December 2021 stated, ‘The National Flag shall be made of handspun and hand woven or machine made cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting’.

Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not permitted. The home secretary’s letter on Saturday also included the key features of the Flag Code, such as the changes made on December 30, 2021 and July 20, 2022, as well as frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the use and display of the national flag. ‘ You are requested to ensure that these are widely disseminated among various organisations, PSUs under your administrative control,’ the home secretary wrote in his letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have asked citizens to fly the tricolour from August 13 to 15. On Saturday, Shah said that ‘during the 75th year of Independence, citizens should pledge to re-dedicate themselves to the tricolour for the development, bright future, and security of the country, by hoisting the Tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15’.