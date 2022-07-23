Railway employees gang-raped woman at New Delhi station; 4 arrested

The Delhi police told the Media that two railway workers gang-raped a 30-year-old woman in the early hours of Friday in a train lighting hut intended for railway electrical maintenance staff while two other employees guarded the room. In connection with the crime, which was found when the woman called the police at around 2.30 am on Friday, all four railway employees have been detained.

She has known Satish Kumar, one of the accused men, for the past two years. He is 35 years old. He introduced himself to the woman as a railroad employee. She was told by Kumar that he could arrange her work with the Indian Railways.

Friends of Vinod Kumar, age 38, Mangal Chand Meena, age 33, and Jagdish Chand, age 37, are the other three men who have been detained. According to Harendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (railways), all four are employed by the Indian Railways’ electrical division.

According to DCP Singh, the victim first called the police at 2.27am and reported that two men had sexually abused her in a room at a train station. The Old Delhi Railway Station Police Station was the first place to get the call. The caller was nowhere to be found at the railway station when the police staff searched for her. On the woman’s cell phone, which she had used to call the police, they made touch with her.