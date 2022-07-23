The benefits of black cardamom for hair and skin

Black cardamom, the queen of spices, is present in practically every Indian home. It is used to help hair and skin in addition to enhancing food flavour. Nearly everyone discusses the advantages of small cardamom, but here we will look at the advantages of black cardamom.

The huge or black cardamom’s outer shell is thick and wrinkly. Large cardamom has a significantly stronger flavour and aroma than the other one. Numerous disorders can be treated with the oil that is obtained from large cardamom and it is also utilised in aromatherapy.

Benefits of black cardamom for skin:

Black cardamom cab be used to promote healthy skin. Vitamin C, potassium, minerals, and its antioxidant characteristics are all good for the skin. Toxins are eliminated from the body by eating large amounts of cardamom daily, which maintains good blood circulation and skin. Black cardamom oil can also improve skin tone and make it shine.

Benefits of black cardamom for hair:

Either include black cardamom into your diet or apply its oil to your hair to maintain its texture. In both cases, it is advantageous for hair. The hair will be nourished from the root up, strengthened, make hair lustrous and thick. The oil of dried cardamom controls hair fall.