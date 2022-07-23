‘Tricolour at every home’: All Kerala houses, educational, govt institutions to hoist national flag on Independence Day

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to hoist the national flag in all houses, educational institutions, government, semi-governmental organisations in the state as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The decision, as part of the Union government’s ‘Tricolour at every home’ initiative, was announced in a district collectors’ meeting called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

In the meeting, it was decided that state-wide celebrations would be organised as part of the Independence Day. ‘All houses, educational institutions, government, semi-governmental institutions in the state will hoist the national flag as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations… The national flag will be hoisted from August 13 to 15. The flags need not be lowered at night during this period as necessary changes have been made in the Flag Code’, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a release.

District collectors have been instructed to include the Kudumbashree units along with Khadi and handloom sectors to prepare the national flags. The flags will be distributed through students and if there are houses without school children, then the necessary arrangement will be made through the local self government institutions, it said. The meeting directed the local self government bodies to ensure that all houses, public spaces and libraries hoist the flag and that the clubs and libraries organise various programmes in connection with the freedom struggle.

The school students will be taken to various places relevant to the national freedom struggle in the state and a booklet containing the prominent incidents related to the movement will be distributed, the release said. Senior government officials, including the Chief Secretary, took part in the meeting.