Truck mows down Kanwar devotees in UP’s Hathras; 5 dead

Five people were killed and one was critically injured after a truck ran over seven Kanwar devotees at Sadabad PS in Hathras at around 2.15 a.m. today, according to ADG of Agra Zone Rajeev Krishna. They and their Kanwars were travelling from Haridwar to Gwalior.

A police investigation is ongoing after a case was filed. ‘Probe is underway in the incident. We have received info about the driver, he will be nabbed soon,’ said Rajeev Krishna.