6 detained after Rajasthan Police seize more than Rs 1 crore fake money

In Bikaner, the Rajasthan Police conducted raids at 23 locations and seized counterfeit currency worth more than Rs 1 crore. Six further people were arrested by police on accusations of being part of a gang that circulated counterfeit money.

The fake cash printing machine and printer were also found by officials. Inspector General of Police Omprakash was in charge of overseeing the police operation.

Police in the area of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Churu police station, conducted the operation. The accused are from Nokha and Bikaner, the police claim. The fake cash ring was seized by several police teams from Bikaner.