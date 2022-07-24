Air carrier based in Gulf country increases frequency of flights from India

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has decided to increase the frequency of flights from India. The air carrier will operate 10 flights a week between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai from August 1, 2022, and October 29, 2022.

Oman Air will operate a total of 122 flights per week between Muscat and its 8 Indian destinations. The airline will operate additional 18 flights per week, offering 10 flights per week in each direction to Delhi, Kochi, and Chennai, 7 flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, as well as 3 flights per week to Goa.

The air carrier will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 for the services.