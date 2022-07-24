Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie prevails in court case regarding French winery.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt got into a bitter argument over their shared purchase of the Chateau Miraval winery. And according to the most recent reports, the court case has come to a conclusion with a judge deciding against Brad and in favour of Angelina.

In 2008, the ex-couple Brad and Angelina bought the Chateau Miraval winery. The property had a $28.3 million appraised value at the time. Brad sued Angelina because they had agreed not to sell their shares in the business and she later sold her portion of the French estate to the beverage firm Stoli after divorcing the actor. Now, as per Page Six, Angelina’s legal team has subpoenaed documents from Brad as well as his company and his business manager on July 22.

A LA judge ordered Brad and his partners to turn over all the records to Angelina’s team despite the actor’s legal team’s valiant efforts to have the courts uphold Angelina’s request for any papers and correspondence.

Even if Brad wished to appeal, the judge stated that they cannot wait until that appeal decision is out. The Page Six report also claimed that Brad had turned down an offer to sell the French estate to the Stoli Group even when he was married to Angelina.

According to those with knowledge of the actress’ business affairs, Brad is simply allowing his rage to get in the way of good judgement. ‘Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution,’ the sources said. ‘He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.’

On the sets of ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ in 2003, the pair got acquainted. Nearly three months after the actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston finalised their divorce, Brangelina announced that they were expecting their first child together.

All six of the couple’s children attended the wedding in 2014, which took place at their Chateau Miraval in France.

In 2016, Angelina alleged irreconcilable differences in her divorce petition.