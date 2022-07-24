Check this out: Avengers Phase 6 Details on the two upcoming ‘Avengers’ movies.

Marvel Studios, a division of Walt Disney Co., revealed on Saturday that two new ‘Avengers’ movies will hit theatres in 2025 at a presentation to fans that also highlighted some of its planned superhero TV shows and movies.

Phase six of the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be concluded with ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced from the stage at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention in San Diego.

Phases four through six will be known as the Multiverse Saga, he said.

More than 6,000 people jammed into the convention centre cheered and applauded loudly for the news, even though Feige gave few information. The second-highest grossing film of all time is ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which was released in 2019. MCU films have made more than $25 billion at the global box office.

Feige also disclosed plans for a ‘Thunderbolts’ film slated for July 2024 and an 18-episode TV series dubbed ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ that would broadcast on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

The studio highlighted some of the phase five of Marvel’s more immediate movies, such as the third ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ movie, which will be released in February of 2019 and have the working title ‘Quantumania.’

‘We finally get to spend some time in the quantum realm, which is not always what you think it is,’ teased director Peyton Reed.

In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ director James Gunn will go deeper into the origin tales of the film’s eccentric characters, such as Rocket, the gun-toting raccoon who he once referred to as ‘the saddest creature in the cosmos.’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ a follow-up to the 2018 movie that starred Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from cancer two years later, was featured by Marvel as the presentation came to a close.

Being back in Wakanda feels monumental, according to Lupita Nyong’o, who returns to the African nation to play the warrior Nakia in the sequel, which will hit theatres in November.

While seeing sequences from the original ‘Black Panther’ with the actor at a previous Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler recalls Boseman clutching his shoulder in enthusiasm.

‘I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now,’ Coogler said. ‘His spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture, and the impact he made on his industry, it will be felt forever.’