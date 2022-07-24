Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule of first day announced

Mumbai: The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin at Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 28. The Commonwealth Games will end on August 8.

Here is the full Day 1 Schedule (July 29) of the Commonwealth Games:

Opening Ceremony: 4-7:30 AM (Alexander Stadium, Birmingham)

Schedule of different sports on Day 1

5:30 PM – 10:45 PM IST and 12 AM-5:15 AM IST (July 30) — Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls

Women’s Singles Sectional Play – Round 1Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play – Round 1, Men’s Triples Sectional Play – Round 1, Women’s Singles Sectional Play – Round 2, Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play – Round 1, Men’s Triples Sectional Play – Round 2Men’s Pairs Sectional Play – Round 1, Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play – Round 2, Women’s Fours Sectional Play – Round 1, Men’s Pairs Sectional Play – Round 2, Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play – Round 2, Women’s Fours Sectional Play – Round 2

6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM — Badminton

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1, England v Barbados, Singapore v Mauritius, South Africa v Jamaica, Malaysia v Zambia, Scotland v the Maldives, India v Pakistan, Canada v Uganda, Australia v Sri Lanka, Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2, Malaysia v Jamaica, England v Mauritius, Singapore v Barbados, South Africa v Zambia

6PM-12AM, 2:30AM-6:15AM — Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification – Subdivision 1, Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification – Subdivision 2 Men’s Team Final and Individual Qualification – Subdivision 3

6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM — Hockey

Women’s Group Matches — New Zealand v Kenya, South Africa v Scotland, India v Ghana, Canada v Wales

Men’s Group Matches, England v Ghana, New Zealand v Scotland

6PM-10:30PM, 2:30AM-7PM — Rugby 7s

Men’s and Women’s Group matches

6:30 PM-11:30 PM, 1 AM-6 AM — Table tennis and para table tennis

Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1, Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 1, Women’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2, Men’s Team Event Qualifying Round 2

6:30 PM-9:30 PM, 1 AM-3:30 AM — Cycling and para-cycling

7:30PM-10:15PM, 4AM-7AM — Swimming and para swimming

8PM-11:30PM, 3AM-6:30AM — Cricket

India vs Australia

Pakistan vs Barbados

8PM-1AM — Triathlon and para triathlon

9PM-11:45PM, 3:30AM-6AM — Boxing

Men’s and Women’s Preliminary Round of 32

9PM-12:30AM, 3AM-6:30AM — Netball

9PM-11:45PM, 3AM-5:30AM — Squash