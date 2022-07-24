Delhi establishes LNJP Hospital as central facility for monkey pox, begin doctors’ training

The Delhi government has designated Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital as the main centre for management of the rare viral infection after the first case of monkeypox was recorded in the nation’s capital and has started training doctors there.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic came out in Delhi in March 2020, the government-run hospital in the city has served as the focal point of the city’s anti-pandemic efforts. ‘We are on alert and LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal centre for management of monkeypox cases,’ a top official stated adding that there is ‘no need to panic.’

‘We have started training doctors and SOPs (standard operating procedures) are being laid down for the management of monkeypox, even though the experience of managing Covid-19 would surely help our team, as the wearing of PPE kits and masks and other protocols are essentially the same for this viral disease too,’ Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital, stated.

A 31-year-old Delhi man who has never travelled outside tested positive for monkeypox on Sunday. A day after the World Health Organization on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, the development occurred.