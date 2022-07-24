Dubai Summer Surprises: One day flash sale with 90% discount announced

Dubai: Shopping malls in Dubai announced one-day flash sale on July 25. The discount sale will offer up to 90 per cent discounts. The discount sale was offered to mark the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Over 100 brands are participating in the sale happening across 25 malls.The sale covers offers across fashion, home and outdoor furnishings, perfumes and cosmetics, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 200 trains: Know how to check full list

Union Co-operative is offering up to 90 per cent off items, while department stores at My Safeer or Al Safeer Centre is offering discounts upto 70 per cent.