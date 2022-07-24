Eknath Shinde says, Mumbai roads will be pothole-free in 2 years

In a review meeting on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that roads in Mumbai will be free of potholes in two years. Eknath Shinde gave the order that the city’s traffic should continue to flow smoothly while the potholes are being repaired.

‘Today I held a meeting which was attended by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and MLAs. It has been discussed that potholes will be filled using the Geopolymer technique. Instructions have been given to fill potholes immediately,’ ANI cited the chief minister of Maharashtra as saying.

‘Laying of cement concrete roads on 236 km of roads is currently underway and 400 km work has been proposed. In 2023-2024, cement concreting work on another 423 km road will be taken up. New cement roads in Mumbai will have cesspits at regular intervals for water drainage,’ Shinde said.

In order to avoid floods during the monsoon, drainage ditches will also be constructed at regular intervals as part of the cement concreting of the roads.