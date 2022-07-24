Gulf country reschedules sailing championship

Muscat: Organisers of Oman Sailing Championship has rescheduled the event. The event was rescheduled due to the heavy rains across the country.

The Oman Sailing Championship will now take place from 24-27 July. It was scheduled to take place at Sur on 17 July 2022. Around 75 sailors from Oman Sail’s sailing schools at Al Mouj Muscat, Marina Bandar Al Rowdha, Mussanah and Sur will compete in the event. Winners will get a place in the Oman National Team for international events.

Also Read: Air carrier based in Gulf country increases frequency of flights from India

The Oman Sailing Championship is organised by Oman Sail and held under the authority of the Oman Maritime Sports Committee. There will be 20 races. The top three sailors in each class will receive prizes and be considered to be part of the Oman National Team for upcoming national, regional and international competition.