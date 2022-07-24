Honor launches Earbuds X3, X3i: Details

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, Honor launched two new earbuds- X3, X3i-. The new earbuds features active noise cancellation.

Honor does not provide many details regarding these gadgets. Earbuds X3i costs CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

Also Read: Honor launches new laptop: Details inside

Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched new tablet named Honor Magicbook 14 Ryzen Edition in the Chinese market. The laptop features a 14-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution. It boasts 185 ppi, 170 degrees of view, and 300 nits of brightness. A Ryzen 5 6600H or a Ryzen 7 6800H APU can be used as the APU.