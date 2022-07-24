How to keep Green Chillies fresh and stop them from drying.

Methods for preserving green chilies in the kitchen

Green peppers have a propensity to quickly dry up. Chilies only last a short time before they start to lose their flavour. When things are purchased in large quantities, we frequently lack the time and opportunity to use them all.

Chilies have an unwritten ‘use by’ date, which is two days, beyond which they will either turn dry or go bad. We frequently place the chillies in the refrigerator to prevent drying, but they wind up rotting away in a corner of the veggie tray.

There are certain kitchen tricks that can help extend the shelf life of green chilies because it can be difficult to preserve them.

Ziplock Approach

Your chillies will have a longer shelf life if you store them in this way, and you may still eat them fresh after a whole month. To make sure the chiles are completely dry, wash and pat them dry.

The chillies should be stemmed and placed inside zip-lock bags. Before carefully sealing the bags, make sure there is no evidence of air inside. Place the zip locks in the refrigerator’s coolest section after securely sealing them.

When necessary, remove a few chilies and replace the remainder in the same manner. The pouches should be frozen in the freezer’s icebox if you wish to store them for a longer period of time.

Cling Film Approach

There is another useful trick to keep the green chilies fresh, if zip locks are not accessible. Cut off the stems and wash them. Allow them to dry naturally and use a paper towel to absorb any remaining moisture. Then, scatter a couple of them across a tiny dish and cover it with cling film.

Make sure there isn’t a gap inside where air could enter. The plate will remain intact for weeks if it is frozen after being tightly wrapped.

When will you know they’ve gotten worse?

The first sign that it’s time to throw out the green chilies is when they begin to turn a different colour. The chilies would then start to lose their toughness and soften. The chilies occasionally emit a rotten odour as well. In these circumstances, it is advisable and safest to throw away the spoiled ones as quickly as possible.