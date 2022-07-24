Male biological clock is important during birthing, according to a study.

A recent study found that parental age is a significant determinant in IVF pregnancy, with a male partner aged 40 or older likely to have a negative impact on birth rates.

According to the study, women who are between the ages of 35 and 40 and have a partner who is at least 40 years old are less likely to become pregnant. The study examined 19,000 IVF cycles. The study discovered that youthful female eggs had the ability to repair DNA damage caused by ageing male sperm.

According to the study, an egg’s quality decreases and its ability to heal sperm damage is diminished in women over the age of 40.

Normally a woman’s age was seen as a crucial factor during childbirth however the researchers said parental age should not be ignored and the focus on a woman’s biological clock should not be the sole focus.

The UK study analysed the age of both men and women in over 18,000 IVF and ICSI cycles. The study found a drop in childbirth when the parental age was between 40 and 44 to 27 per cent compared to 32 per cent when the parents were under 35.

The research said childbirth fell to 25 per cent when a male partner was over 55 years old.

Men were earlier believed to be able to conceive into their old age but researchers emphasised that the effect of ageing egg and sperm needed to studied more closely.