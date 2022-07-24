Male ‘biological clock’ plays a crucial role in childbirth; Study

According to a new study, parental age is an important factor during IVF childbirth, with a male partner over 40 likely to have a negative impact on birth rate. The study discovered that women between the ages of 35 and 40 who had a partner aged 40 and up were less likely to conceive. The study included 19,000 IVF cycles. The study discovered that eggs from a younger female can repair DNA damage caused by ageing male sperm.

According to the study, when a woman reaches the age of 40, her egg quality declines and she is less likely to repair sperm damage. Normally, a woman’s age was regarded as a critical factor during childbirth; however, the researchers stated that parental age should not be overlooked, and that focusing solely on a woman’s biological clock should be avoided. The age of both men and women in over 18,000 IVF and ICSI cycles was examined in the UK study.

The study discovered a decrease in childbirth when the parents were between the ages of 40 and 44 to 27%, compared to 32% when the parents were under the age of 35. According to the study, childbirth rates dropped to 25% when a male partner was over the age of 55. Previously, men were thought to be able to conceive into old age, but researchers stressed that the effect of ageing egg and sperm needed to be studied further.