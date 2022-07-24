Neeraj Chopra wins men’s javelin silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra made history on Sunday by becoming the first representative of his nation to ever take home a medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the global athletics championships. Chopra won a silver medal in the current 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon with the best throw of 88.13 metres.

With this achievement, the 24-year-old became the second Indian, after Anju Bobby George, to win a medal in a world athletics competition. Anju won the long jump bronze at the 2003 Paris Worlds.

Jakub Vadlejch won bronze with an impressive throw of 88.09 metres, while Anderson Peters successfully defended his championship with a throw of 90.54 metres for the gold.

Chopra won the gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making history as the first Indian to ever win a yellow metal at the Summer Games in a track and field competition. In addition, he captured gold in the 2018 CWG, Asian Games, and U-20 World Junior Championships (2016).