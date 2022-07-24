Official title of ‘Captain America 4’ announced; movie to be released in 2024.

As everyone knows, Sam Wilson will be returning as ‘Captain America’ in the upcoming fourth movie, which was given the working title ‘Captain America 4.’ At the present San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios officially disclosed the title of the eagerly anticipated movie on Saturday.

The forthcoming movie, ‘Captain America: New World Order,’ is scheduled to premiere on May 3, 2024.

In August of last year, Marvel announced that Anthony Mackie will continue the heritage of Captain America as Sam Wilson. More recently, it was revealed that Julius Onah, best known for the films ‘The Girl Is in Trouble’ and ‘Luce,’ would direct the fourth instalment of the series.

In ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ Mackie made his Marvel debut. He subsequently starred in a number of other MCU movies, including as ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

With the Disney Plus series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,’ he made his debut in Phase 4. He co-starred in it with Sebastian Stan.

The movie’s screenplay will be written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, while more information about the narrative is being withheld.