Partha Chatterjee’s aide sent to 1-day ED Custody

Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, was remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on Sunday by a Kolkata court.

Ms. Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday after spending several hours being questioned at her home in a posh apartment complex in south Kolkata, where investigators from the central agency are said to have recovered crores of rupees in cash and other valuables.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court’s Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh directed that Ms. Mukherjee appear Monday before the designated ED court. Counsels for the ED, including Abhijit Bhadra, have that Ms. Mukherjee be given 14 days of custody.

The ED detained Chatterjee on Saturday in connection with its investigation into a claimed school jobs scam. Chatterjee is the minister of industry and commerce for West Bengal.