Punjab ambulance found carrying drugs; 3 arrested

The Mohali district police busted a gang that was smuggling drugs into Punjab using an ambulance. Three men were arrested by the Mohali police on Saturday night on suspicion of smuggling opium.

Additionally, the police seized 8 kg of opium that was hidden inside a pillow that was allegedly being used by a fake patient from the smugglers’ possession.

An ambulance was stopped by the police at the Dappar toll plaza on the Chandigarh Amala highway after they received a tip. One person was acting as a patient, but the police were suspicious because the ambulance included neither a first aid kit nor an oxygen cylinder.

When the ambulance was checked, the opium that had been hidden inside the ‘patient’s’ pillow was found. The three accused were named as Uttar Pradesh native Ravi Srivastava, Mohali resident Harinder Sharma, and Chandigarh resident Ankush. They found after questioning that the accused had smuggled over 100 kg of opium from UP using a similar method at least 10 to 12 times.

The men have been charged at Lalru police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), according to Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni.

SSP Soni said that the males who were arrested had no criminal history. They were selling drugs in the tri-city areas of Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Chandigarh.