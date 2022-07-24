The teaser for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ focuses entirely on T’Challa’s legacy and new threats.

‘I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,‘ Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, says in the trailer.

This is the Wakanda universe! On the Saturday panel at Comic-con San Diego, the much-anticipated movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ debuted its first trailer. The entire trailer transports you to Wakanda, which is currently without T’challa. The late Chadwick Boseman, who lost his fight with illness in 2020, portrayed the monarch of Wakanda.

On November 11, the movie will be released in theatres.

The new movie will centre on T’Challa’s sister Suri’s life, contrary to earlier announcements that the character would not be recast. So now that Wakanda is without a king, the big question is: who will ascend to the throne? The trailer opens with everyone in mourning, but it is still unknown what happened to T’Challa in the Wakanda universe.

Everyone is in mourning in the trailer, which features the songs ‘No Woman, No Cry’ by Bob Marley and ‘We’re Gonna Be Okay’ by Kendrick Lamar. However, they must leave everyone behind in order to protect their country first.

The crowd is dressed in white, there are drums being played, and T’Challa’s picture appears in the back of the event, but it’s still unclear whether it’s the King’s funeral or something else. Suri, played by Letitia Wright, is seen strolling around in an all-white costume before breaking down in tears on the sand.

‘I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,’ Queen Mother, played by Bassett, can be heard saying.

‘Have I not given everything?’

The teaser gives us a brief peek of a new hero in a new suit, a new undersea realm, the birth of a baby, and much more among the sadness, conflict, and several dangers to the country.

Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira are coming back with the newcomers Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta.

Regarding the sequel, Coogler said via Variety, ‘It goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before and it goes to new places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’