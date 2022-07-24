To lose weight, just add this one ingredient to your parathas!

This is how eating parathas will help you lose weight.

Are you a fan of tasty stuffed parathas but find yourself avoiding them in order to maintain your fitness? Then you should read this to overcome your anxieties. Parathas are undeniably the most delicious Indian breakfast, but with an inclination towards health and fitness, this desi breakfast has gained a lot of bad fame. It is thought that using refined flour, ghee, and stuffing vegetables or dal makes it a scrumptious failure. But is it really bad for you? Let’s find out.

How can you make parathas healthy?

Your ability to achieve your weight loss objectives depends on what you put inside your paratha. In contrast to the most popular Aloo ka Paratha, which has about 177 calories, stuffing your parathas with Sattu, which is high in nutrients, has about 124 calories.

However, portion control and the use of clever techniques can also aid in lowering the fat level of the parathas. However, Sattu is that one special component that can aid in both effective weight management and palate satiation thanks to its alluring flavour. Here’s how.

How does Sattu assist in losing weight?

Because Sattu is made from Bengal Gram, which is high in protein, fibre, magnesium, sodium, and iron, adding Sattu to your Parathas will increase the nutritional value of the food. All these nutrients, when added in the right proportion, can help to boost immunity, accelerate metabolism, and the fibre provides a feeling of satiety, which curbs erroneous hunger pangs and also helps in sustained release of energy from the food and keep sugar levels under control.

Here’s how you can make simple Sattu ka Paratha at home.

?How to make Sattu Paratha at home

Take a large tray, add 2 cups of whole wheat atta using a sieve, add a sprinkle of salt, warm water, and knead the dough to make the dough.

Next, take a bowl and add chopped onions, chopped garlic, 1 teaspoon red chili powder,½ teaspoon carom seeds and 1 cup sattu. Mix it well and add 1 tablespoon of warm ghee along and mix it nicely.

Extract dough balls, roll the roti using a rolling pin and make a cavity. Place the stuffing inside the cavity and seal the corners. Now dust some flour and flatten the Paratha

To reduce the use of oil or ghee, brush or spray some oil and then place the Paratha. Cook by flipping sides and enjoy guilt-free Parathas.