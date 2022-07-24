UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced the Islamic New Year holiday for private sector employees. July 30, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE.

MoHRE said that this is in line with the decree issued by the UAE Cabinet to unify the official holidays of public and private sectors in 2021 and 2022. As per the decree, an unified holiday means Emiratis and expats working in government departments and private companies will get the same official days off for national and religious events.