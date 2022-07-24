UAE President appoints new top authority chiefs

Dubai: The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has appointed chiefs of top authorities in the country. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued federal decrees appointing directors-general of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Major-General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili has been appointed director-general of the federal authority. Brigadier Suhail Juma Al Khaili has been promoted and appointed director-general of Identity and Passports.

Also Read: UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday

Brigadier Khamis Muhammad Al Kaabi is director-general of Support Services Affairs, while Ahmed Abdullah Al Falasi is that of Customs; and Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Port Security.