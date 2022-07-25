Advantages and disadvantages of consuming ghee regularly.

Should you consume ghee every day?

Since ancient times, ghee has been the foundation of Indian food. Any dish is ten times tastier and healthier when some desi ghee is added. This clarified butter, which is made from cow milk, is thought to be healthier than conventional butter.

The debate over whether butter or ghee is superior has persisted for ages. While ghee has a long list of health advantages, over consumption of it can seriously injure the body.

The benefits and drawbacks of regularly consuming ghee are listed below.

Positive aspect

Given that it is high in protein and contains healthy fats, ghee is thought to be beneficial for the body. When ingested in moderation, clarified butter’s milk fats and protein are thought to be good for heart health. Studies show that consuming a tiny amount of ghee every day helps strengthen bones, promote general health, and enhance gut health.

Another study discovered that the ingredients in ghee had a beneficial effect on stomach ulcers and aided in several digestive disorders. In addition, ghee aids in better bowel movement and acts as a natural laxative. It is also a powerful cure for constipation.

Ghee was a component of various traditional treatments, according to the Ayurvedic texts. It is beneficial for both the health of the skin and hair as well as for consumption. In fact, rubbing ghee on burns can have magical effects. Many individuals use ghee as a skin moisturiser as well, and it goes without saying that it is more effective than those cosmetics!

The negative side

Ghee is high in saturated fats, therefore consuming too much of it might have an adverse effect on heart health. It may cause artery blockage. In fact, ghee should be avoided or consumed in moderation by those with fatty liver disorders. Due to its high fat content, clarified butter raises the risk of obesity and triggers bad cholesterol levels.

When is it best to stay away from ghee?

When you feel bloated or have acid reflux or indigestion, stay away from ghee. Ghee’s high fat and cholesterol content puts senior individuals at risk for cancer and heart conditions. In order to prevent putting their hearts at risk, it is advised that the elderly avoid clarified butter. Avoid eating ghee if you have diarrhoea because it has a natural laxative effect.

But a modest intake of this powerful fat can improve bone health, ease joint discomfort, and be wonderful for overall health.