Chinese President Xi Jinping sends congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Droupadi Murmu on her assuming office as the president of India, saying that he attaches great importance to China-India ties and wishes to push the bilateral relations in the right direction.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbours of each other, and that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, as well as conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world, Xinhua news agency reported. Xi also said that he attaches great importance to China-India relations, and stands ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track.

Newly sworn-in Droupadi Murmu assumed the office of the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. She assumed office in a handing-over ceremony from outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. President Murmu was today administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna. he 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.