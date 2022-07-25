DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNature & WildlifeSpecial

Cloudburst washes away bridge in Manali; No casualties reported

Jul 25, 2022, 11:28 am IST

On Monday, a wooden bridge connecting Solang and Manali in Himachal Pradesh was washed away by flash floods caused by a cloudburst in the city. The cloudburst occurred over Manali’s Palchan Seri Nallah. According to reports, no deaths have been reported as a result of the cloudburst, but the administration has issued an alert.

The authorities have advised people to avoid the swollen river. The cloudburst has also caused an increase in the Beas river’s water level. Meanwhile, water began to enter several houses along the Beas River’s banks.

