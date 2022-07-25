Cloudburst washes away bridge in Manali; No casualties reported

On Monday, a wooden bridge connecting Solang and Manali in Himachal Pradesh was washed away by flash floods caused by a cloudburst in the city. The cloudburst occurred over Manali’s Palchan Seri Nallah. According to reports, no deaths have been reported as a result of the cloudburst, but the administration has issued an alert.

#WATCH | After heavy rainfall through the night, the water levels of Beas river flowing next to Manali in Himachal Pradesh rise. Visuals from Vashisht Chowk of Manali pic.twitter.com/1GbjG8C45U — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The authorities have advised people to avoid the swollen river. The cloudburst has also caused an increase in the Beas river’s water level. Meanwhile, water began to enter several houses along the Beas River’s banks.