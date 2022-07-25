Currency notes include tactile features for visually challenged peoples; RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that it has added a number of tactile features to currency notes so that those with visual impaired can quickly identify them.

Prior to the release of the new currency, the RBI held discussions with a number of groups that help people with visual impairments, according to senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, who was representing the RBI in court.

According to advocate Dhond, ‘the RBI has developed several tactile features in the currency notes including identification marks and raised lines.’

After the National Association of the Blind (NAB) filed the Public Interest Litigation, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik was informed that RBI had created a mobile application that could be used by those with visual impairments.

In order to identify people with special needs, lawyer Dhondh claims that the Rs. 100 note has a triangle and four raised lines, the Rs. 500 note has a circle and five raised lines, and the Rs. 2000 note has a rectangle and seven elevated lines.