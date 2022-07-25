Double-decker buses collided in UP Expressway, 8 killed

Collision of two double-decker buses on Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal expressway resulted eight deaths and up to twenty injuries. According to officials, three persons have been sent to the Trauma Center in Lucknow for treatment because they are reportedly in critical condition.

About 30 kilometres from Lucknow, in the Barabanki area, the collision occurred. Both buses were travelling from Bihar to Delhi. ‘The accident happened near Narendrapur Madraha village of Loni Katra police station area. Both the buses were going to Delhi from Sitamarhi and Supaul in Bihar. Police and rescue team are present at the spot,’ an official told NDTV.

The CHC Haidergarh Community Health Center has received the injured people. Three of the seriously injured have been sent for medical assistance to the Trauma Center in Lucknow.