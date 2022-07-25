ED conducts raids at CSI church in Thiruvananthapuram.

In connection with the medical seat corruption case and charges of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid on the Church of South India (CSI) diocese’s headquarters and numerous offices on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala.

Following allegations that the diocese had taken large amounts of money from students in exchange for promises of seats at Karakonam’s Somervell Memorial Medical College, many charges were filed against it. Church-run institutions were also accused of engaging in money-laundering.

The offices of Bishop A Dhamaraj Rasalam, the home of church secretary T T Praveen, the former medical college director Dr. Bennet Abraham, and the offices of the medical college were all raided simultaneously by the ED.

The admission of 11 MBBS students who were admitted after providing false community certificates given by the Bishop was revoked by the Kerala High Court two years prior. The state body in charge of regulating admission costs found in 2019 that certain NRI students had paid huge fees to the college. Later, numerous students from Tamil Nadu also complained, claiming that the college administration had deceived them by demanding large sums of money in exchange for MBBS seats. Two months ago, the Thiruvananthapuram diocese of the CSI church made headlines for being converted into a cathedral. Following a fight between two groups that were both in favour of and against the move, police were able to disperse them.