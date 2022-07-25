‘Hurting sentiments of women’; FIR filed against Ranveer singh over his nude photos shared on social media

An application to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for ‘hurting sentiments of women’ through his nude social media photos was filed to Mumbai Police on Monday, an official said.

An officer of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb, filed the complaint application at the Chembur police station.

According to the official, the complainant said the actor’s photos hurt women’s sentiments and their modesty. The complainant asked for the Information Technology Act and various Indian Penal Code sections to be used to file a case against the actor.

‘We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring,’ said the official.