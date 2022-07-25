In Gujarat’s Botad four die after consuming poisonous country liquor

In Gujarat’s Botad district, use of illegal country liquor is claimed to have led to the deaths of four persons and several others are said to be in serious condition. After consuming poisonous alcohol, several people were brought to the hospital.

The area has been reached by top police officials, including the Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP), among others.

Sources claim that four people have already died, despite the fact that an official announcement regarding the death toll and those in bad condition has not yet been released.

To look into the fatal hooch tragedy in Botad, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed. The team will look into the case from various angles.

A team is already on the search for the dealers who sold people poisonous alcohol.