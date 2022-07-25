In India, the Russo brothers consider partnering with Excel Entertainment

The Russo brothers are thinking about working with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Indian production business Excel Entertainment (‘Gully Boy’, ‘Made in Heaven’).

After the Mumbai premiere and press conference for the Netflix film ‘The Gray Man,’ Joe and Anthony Russo reportedly met with Akhtar and Sidhwani.

During the press conference, they talked about working with Indian talent and the potential for ‘The Gray Man,’ which stars Indian actor Dhanush, to become a franchise.

The Russo brothers and Akhtar and Sidhwani had a lengthy conversation that touched on a variety of topics, including the theatre experience, the importance of event films and VFX in the current market, the difference in screen counts between India and the rest of the world, the globalisation of cinema with language no longer being a barrier, and storytelling across cultures, working with Indian talent and the possibility of producing a film with an Indian director, as well as work culture.

‘We love what the two gentlemen [Akhtar and Sidhwani] have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories,’ Anthony Russo told the Indian media.

‘Although such things take time to materialize, we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it`s an exchange of ideas at this stage.’

With the historic film ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ Excel began its operations in 2001, and since then, it has grown into a production powerhouse. Along with producing with Sidhwani, Akhtar also performs, writes, composes, and directs.

The company already has a long-standing relationship with Netflix in addition to one with Amazon Prime Video.

‘Jee Le Zara,’ the next film Akhtar will direct, stars Bollywood A-listers Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Akhtar is now acting in ‘Ms Marvel.’