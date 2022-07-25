Income Tax Department honours Rajinikanth.

The Chennai income tax office has recognised superstar Rajinikanth for always paying his taxes. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the actor’s daughter, shared the news with the actors’ fans on Instagram on Sunday.

Income Tax Day was observed in Chennai on Sunday. Aishwaryaa accepted the award on her father’s behalf at the ceremony, which was presided over by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. ‘Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather,’ she captioned the post, adding a few pictures of herself receiving the samman patra.

Fans congratulated Rajinikanth in the comments section as soon as Aishwaryaa posted the news.

‘Proud to be thalaivar fan,’ a social media user commented. ‘Congratulations to thalaivar. Rajinikanth sir is surely a responsible citizen,’ another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled ‘Jailer’.

The project will shortly begin production, and Kannada actor Shivrajkumar will play a significant role.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly in negotiations to portray the female lead. According to rumours, this will be the pair’s first joint project in 11 years. They previously collaborated on the successful Telugu movie ‘Robot,’ which was dubbed ‘Ethiran’ in Tamil.

Rajinikanth last appeared in the Siva-directed film ‘Annaatthe,’ which was released for Diwali in 2021 to lukewarm reviews.