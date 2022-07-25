Jason Momoa collided head-on with a motorcycle rider.

Over the weekend, ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa was engaged in a head-on collision on a highway near Los Angeles. On Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor’s 1970 Oldsmobile was struck head-on by a motorcycle that had crossed the centre line and was travelling along Old Topanga Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, received rapid assistance from the actor after he got out of his car to check on him. Finally, a passing motorist dialled 911, and the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital to get medical attention.

Momoa reportedly suffered no injuries. According to California Highway Patrol, the rider was thrown from the motorcycle after colliding with Momoa’s car’s left front side.

So far it is unclear as to why the motorcyclist crossed the central line. No charges of the crash have been pressed by either of the parties.