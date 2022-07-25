Man with no foreign travel history tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi declared the first incidence of monkeypox in the city and the fourth in India after a 34-year-old man tested positive for the illness. In contrast to the previous three instances reported from Kerala, the individual is a resident of Paschim Vihar in west Delhi and has no history of travel to regions where the disease is present.

The Delhi patient and his pals had been to Himachal Pradesh last month for a vacation. Soon after, he started to feel feverish, but at first, he dismissed the signs, supposing that it may be because of seasonal changes. However, the 34-year-old became concerned when the fever persisted for about a week and skin lesions started to appear in various areas. Before being sent to Lok Nayak hospital, which serves as the official facility for isolation and care of suspected and proven cases of monkeypox, the man saw a doctor and a skin expert.

‘The patient was admitted to our hospital three days ago with fever and skin eruptions that were suggestive of monkeypox. We took his skin lesion and blood sample and sent them to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for confirmation. It has come positive’, Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, said.

Another team of health experts is monitoring everyone the patient has come into touch with over the previous several days. ‘We have identified nearly a dozen persons who had come in contact with the patient over the last few days. One of them has symptoms and he has been advised isolation and testing. The rest are going to be under surveillance for at least two to three weeks’, said an official from the state health department.