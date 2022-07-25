President Droupadi Murmu vows to emphasize on the underprivileged in her first address: Top quotes

President Droupadi Murmu spoke about her humble beginnings in her first address as the country’s top office-holder on Monday, calling for increased efforts to meet the expectations of the citizens of Independent India that the freedom fighters had for them. Murmu was sworn in as India’s 15th President and the country’s first tribal leader at the historic Central Hall of Parliament by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Here are some of the top quotes from Murmu’s inaugural speech as President:

– I consider myself fortunate to have been given the opportunity to serve during the 75th anniversary of our country’s independence. I am the first Indian born after independence.

– We will need to step up our efforts to meet the expectations of independent India’s citizens that our freedom fighters had.

– I am from a small village where even primary school is difficult to obtain. I am the first person in my family to receive education at this level.

– My election as President is not just my achievement, but the achievement of everyone in the country, who can only hope to reach this level.

– Every poor, marginalised person has blessed me in this step, and I am grateful. I want to reassure women and young people that I prioritise their needs.

– Standing in Parliament – a symbol of all Indians’ hopes, aspirations, and rights – I humbly express my gratitude to each and every one of you. Your trust and support will be a huge help to me as I take on this new role.