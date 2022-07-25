Prisoned Bengali minister taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar from SSKM hospital.

Partha Chatterjee, a Bengal minister who was arrested in connection with the school jobs fraud, is being treated at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. On Monday morning, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived there.

As ordered by the Calcutta High Court, Chatterjee will be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, by air ambulance, along with a doctor from SSKM Hospital and his lawyer. The minister was observed being carried out of the hospital and into an ambulance.

The minister must appear before a judge at 4 p.m. on Monday before a special ED court in Kolkata, per the court’s directive. When Chatterjee, who is also the secretary general of the Trinamool Congress, had the education ministry, a multi-crore scam involving the hiring of teachers at state government-sponsored and -aided schools occurred. While genuine candidates suffered, jobs were allegedly offered in exchange for money.