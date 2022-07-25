‘Rajya Sabha seat worth 1 billion’! CBI busts racket promising governorships, RS seats

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s premier investigative agency, arrested four people after they allegedly tried to defraud people out of Rs 1 billion by making false promises of governorships and Rajya Sabha seats. According to reports, the agency recently conducted searches related to the investigation that resulted in the arrest of four members of the gang.

According to the officials, one of the suspects fled during the search after assaulting CBI officers. They claim he is the subject of a second FIR for assaulting agency representatives at the local police station. The CBI has reportedly named several people in connection with the investigation, including Mahendra Pal Arora, Abhishek Boora, and Mohammed Aijaz Khan of Delhi-NCR, Ravindra Vithal Naik of Belgaum, Karnataka, and Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar of Latur, Maharashtra.

Bandgar is accused of asking Boora, Arora, Khan, and Naik to fix any jobs that needed fixing in exchange for a sizable illegal gratuity while posing as a senior CBI officer and flaunting his ‘connections’ with powerful people. According to the FIR, they conspired ‘with the single ulterior motive of defrauding private persons by falsely assuring them of seats in Rajya Sabha, appointment as governor, appointment as chairman in different government-run organisations under central government ministries and departments,’ among other positions, for large monetary consideration.

The agency learned from a source that Boora and Bandgar discussed ways to capitalise on the latter’s alleged connections to influential people who are said to play ‘pivotal roles’ in appointment decisions. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly tried to deceive people by falsely offering them a seat in the Rajya Sabha in exchange for a large sum of money exceeding Rs 1 billion.