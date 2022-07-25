The filmmaker of ‘Five Easy Pieces,’ Bob Rafelson, passed away at the age of 89.

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees tweeted on Saturday that Bob Rafelson, co-creator of ‘The Monkees’ and director of the movie ‘Five Easy Pieces,’ has passed away at the age of 89.

Dolenz, singer and drummer of the Monkees, who featured in a 1960s TV comedy series about a rock quartet modelled after the Beatles, took to Twitter to express his grief and confirm reports of Rafelson`s death.

‘Regrettably, Bob passed away last night but I did get a chance to send him a message telling him how eternally grateful I was that he saw something in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart my friend,’ he said while telling the story of how they first met.

Rafelson, a well-known New Hollywood artist, frequently worked with actor Jack Nicholson. Together, they produced ‘Five Easy Pieces,’ which in 1971 led to Rafelson receiving two Oscar nominations—for best film and screenplay.

Rafelson and Bert Schneider shared the 1967 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for co-creating the Monkees and the television show of the same name.

The two went on to form Raybert Productions, a production company they eventually renamed BBS after welcoming Stephen Blauner as their third partner in 1969.

With ‘Head,’ a 1968 film written and produced by Nicholson and starring the Monkees, Rafelson made his directorial debut.

Rafelson’s wife Gabrielle and two sons are left behind.