Transfer controversy; Mayawati says, UP Government trying to save ‘big fish’

Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has claimed that the government is trying to protect some ‘big fish’ involved in the transfers in the public works and health departments of Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter sent to the deputy chief secretary, medical and health on July 4, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio for health, demanded an explanation for the ‘lapse’ in not ‘fully implementing the transfer policy in postings in the current session.’

At a meeting of BSP office-holders from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala on Sunday, Mayawati claimed that corruption at all levels is to blame for the harassing of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

‘They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting, which has become an industry. The state government has been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some ‘big fish’ of this game,’ she alleged.