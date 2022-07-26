According to a study, starchy green bananas can lower the risk of cancer.

A recent study revealed that a variety of foods can significantly reduce the risk for people who have an inherited risk of cancer. The study, which involved 1000 individuals with the genetic disorder Lynch Syndrome, demonstrated that foods like cereals, oats, and even green bananas can benefit them since they contain resistant starch.

With the exception of bowel malignancies, the trial lasted six years, and it found that frequent intake of resistant fibres had an impact on the majority of other cancer types. According to PA Media, even if a person quits consuming fibre in their meals, the researchers are optimistic that the results will last for about 10 years.

Researchers from Leeds and Newcastle Universities conducted the study, which was published in Cancer Prevention Research. The study’s principal investigator, Newcastle University professor John Mathers, expressed high hopes for its findings.

‘We discovered that resistant starch lowers a variety of malignancies by more than 60%. The top region of the belly was where the effect was most noticeable. This is crucial since upper GI tract malignancies are challenging to identify and frequently go undetected,’ he said, according the PA Media story.

‘Resistant starch can be taken as a powder supplement and is found naturally in peas, beans, oats and other starchy foods. The dose used in the trial is equivalent to eating a daily banana; before they become too ripe and soft, the starch in bananas resists breakdown and reaches the bowel where it can change the type of bacteria that live there,’ he said while explaining their findings.