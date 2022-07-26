Ashok Leyland launches two new tractor trucks: Features and price

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Ashok Leyland launched two new tractor trucks- AVTR 4220 and AVTR 4420- in the Indian markets. The AVTR 4220 comes with 41.5T GCW and the and AVTR 4420 comes with 43.5T GCW. Thus, Ashok Leyland became the first Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer to offer tractors with with 41.5T and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration.

The new AVTR range of tractor trucks are powered by the H6 six-cylinder engine with i-Gen6 technology. The engine offers higher fluid efficiency and lower DEF consumption. Some of the cabin options on the cowl, M cabin, U cabin and N cabin (Sleeper Cabins).