For understanding of obstruction on flight paths issue, Bombay HC discusses movie ‘Runway 34’

The bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta stated during the hearing of a petition regarding rise buildings near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and the obstruction these structures cause that he had recently seen the film Runway 34 and understood how actual air traffic operates.

‘I happened to see the movie Runway 34. Nothing depends on the pilot. Everything depends on air traffic control. We think the pilot has announced that we are set for landing or take off and the temperature outside is so and so and everything is fine. Everything happens in that tall tower. One mistake here and there, anything can happen,’ During the hearing, Chief Justice Datta remarked.

Petitioner Yashwant Shenoy brought up the Hollywood movie Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, in which a pilot is forced to make an emergency landing over the Hudson River following a bird strike, when Chief Justice brought up Runway 34. Shenoy cited the movie as an example of how blocking may cause issues.

The bench was listening to Shenoy speak about the background of his petition and how the city’s builder lobby had threatened him. Despite the risk posed by high rise buildings falling into an airplane’s path during takeoff and landing, educated and wealthy people continued to purchase homes in the buildings even then, believing that it will not affect them.